Update October 20, 2021: The deceased pedestrian is identified as 31-year-old Felix Adams of Brandywine. If anyone has information on this investigation, please call 301-731-4422.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Clinton. Efforts are underway to identify the pedestrian so the family can be notified.

On October 16,2021, at approximately 1:55am, patrol officers responded to the 7800 block of Woodyard Road for a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrianwas pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealedthe victim was in the roadway on Woodyard Road when struck by a car in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the car remained on the scene. The driver was not injured. Preliminarily, it appears the victim was not in a crosswalk when struck.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at301-731-4422.Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at1-866-411-TIPS(8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).Please refer to case21-0047520.

