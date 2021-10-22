On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Board of County Commissioners participated in a follow-up work session on Amendment to the 2016 Comprehensive Plan-Land Surrounding Maryland Airport. Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the amendment, which would change the land use designation of lands around the Maryland Airport to employment and industrial land use category. County Commissioners approved the amendment in a 4-0 vote.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, County Commissioners participated in Maryland Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Transportation Program Tour. The Maryland Department of Transportation works together with residents, local jurisdictions, and local and state elected officials to include projects in the Consolidated Transportation Program that preserve investments, enhance transportation services, and improve accessibility throughout the state.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on current COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the importance and availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as misinformation. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics.

Department of Emergency Services, Department of Planning and Growth Management, and County Attorney's Office provided a presentation on and request to introduce Bill 2021-09 Kari's Law Multiline Telephone System Inspections and Compliance. County Commissioners introduced the bill and set the virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Planner Kelly Palmer provided a presentation on and request to introduce Bill 2021-10 Zoning Text Amendment 21-162 Veterinarians and Veterinary Hospitals in the Central Business Zone. County Commissioners introduced the bill and set the virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Soltesz Engineering representatives provided an annual update on Docket 90. The presentation covered development highlights in the St. Charles area, including Stonehaven, Highlands, and Parklands neighborhoods.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A memorandum of understanding between the County Commissioners and Volunteer Departments.

A contract modification to the engineering services contract for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin.

A change order for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin Project.

A request from Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) to provide an additional $2,500 to support the 2021 Charles County Community Resource Day.

Appointments

Commissioners also:

Appointed Patricia Vaira to the Library Board of Trustees.

Appointed Dan Creighton and Sowande Brown Lawson as the Republican Central Committee members; Monica Kim Temoney and Nikia Smith as the Democratic Central Committee members; and Jessica Jennings and Jamila Smith as citizen members to the Charles County Redistricting Board.

Follow-Up Plan

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the Maryland State House Bill 670 Police Accountability Board. County Commissioners approved setting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Commissioners’ New Business

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. requested that the County Commissioners direct staff to research rental affordability for senior citizens and potential rental increases year to year.

Proclamations

Public Hearing

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the County Commissioners provided a public hearing on Heritage Green. County Commissioners approved the amendment to the Heritage Green Developers Rights and Responsibility Agreement.

Next Commissioners Session:Oct. 26, 2021 (held virtually)

