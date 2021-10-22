ANNAPOLIS, Md. (October 21, 2021) –Getting in the holiday spirit early,Comptroller Peter Franchot today kicked off the annualShop Maryland and Save for the Holidayscampaign with visits to two longstanding Prince George’s County businesses.

Comptroller Franchot has once again partnered with the MD|DC Credit Union Association to provide savings to members who shop locally and support Maryland small businesses.

Participating Maryland-based credit unions are offering rewards points and incentives to members who make purchases at local businesses from now until the end of the year. Those sales will be tracked through credit card transactions. Each credit union has established its own system for how to reward members.

“Small businesses have struggled to recover from the pandemic and I’m thrilled that Maryland credit unions continue to promote and incentivize the value of supporting local retailers,” Comptroller Franchot said. “This is a great opportunity for consumers to save and a much-needed jolt for small businesses.”

Credit unions have worked hard to help members recover from the devastating financial impact of COVID-19.

“Credit unions share the same deep commitment to the community as local retailers,” said John Bratsakis, President/CEO of the MD|DC Credit Union Association. “As shoppers decide where to spend their hard-earned money, area credit unions are providing incentives to buy local such as increased rewards points and lower rates, in addition to their current credit card offerings. We want to thank the Maryland Comptroller’s Office and area credit unions for collaborating on this initiative to help jumpstart the local economy by supporting the businesses that are the heart and soul of our communities.”

State Employees Credit Union (SECU), which is the state’s largest credit union boasting 260,000 members across Maryland and celebrating their 70th year in business, hosted the kickoff event at its Berwyn Heights branch.

“Shopping local is one of the most impactful ways we can leverage our collective buying power to keep our neighbors employed and help small businesses continue to thrive. They are essential to our local community and support a more sustainable way to consume. These businesses impact our local identity, encourage innovation, and offer patrons a personal, warm, experience” said Becky Smith, EVP, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at SECU Maryland.

Numerous credit unions are joining SECU in offering increased rewards for shopping locally this holiday season, including MECU, NYMEO, and Freedom Federal. Comptroller Franchot will visit their branch offices in Baltimore (October 28), Frederick (November 2), and Bel Air (November 29), respectively, to promote the Shop Maryland and Save initiative. Check the Comptroller’s website for updated offers from our partners, and information on upcoming Shop Maryland events.

The Maryland Retailers Association emphasizes that its members are focused on making shoppers feel safe so they can comfortably shop while in stores. Many restaurants are doing the same to prioritize the health of their patrons and staff.

As part of the Shop Maryland campaign, Comptroller Franchot will visit local retailersto show his support and make some holiday purchases. Today, he stopped by College Park Bicycles, which has been in business for 42 years serving students and local residents.

Visit the Comptroller of Maryland website for more information on shopping local and to find out about participating credit unions. Merchants are encouraged to visit our website to download graphics to post on social media or on storefront windows.

It is time to Shop safe, Shop local, Shop Maryland, and Save for the Holidays!

