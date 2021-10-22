HOLLYWOOD, MD (October 21, 2021) – The members of PaxSpace, Inc. would like to invite everyone to the fall open house of Southern Maryland’s only community-based, member-run makerspace.

The open house will take place on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Members will be on hand all day to answer questions, highlight various tools and work areas throughout the shop and showcase some projects made at PaxSpace.

PaxSpace is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) makerspace that provides members with the support and resources to learn new skills and build innovative projects. Members enjoy 24/7 access to a 3,000 square foot industrial shop that includes laser engravers, 3D printers, manual and CNC woodworking, metalworking, welding, and more. Membership rates are among the lowest of any comparably equipped makerspace.

Our community shop is located at 44180 Airport View Drive, Hollywood, MD. The public is welcome to visit our shop at any time during the open house for a tour and to find out more about the wonderful opportunities available.

To ensure everyone’s safety and health during the open house, please bring a mask and wear it while inside PaxSpace.

For more information, visit www.paxspace.org or email info@paxspace.org .

