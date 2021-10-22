SALISBURY, Md. – The three-game win streak for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team was halted Wednesday night despite great Seahawk defensive efforts as sixth-year head coach Jessica Lanham and her Seahawks faced her alma mater, No. 17 Salisbury University. St. Mary’s College (7-7) held Salisbury (9-5) scoreless in the first half but succumbed to a 2-0 setback in non-conference action.

How It Happened

The first period saw Salisbury outshoot the Seahawks, 5-1. St. Mary’s College’s lone shot came off the stick of senior Kate Stevens (Crisfield, Md./Crisfield) as a result of a penalty corner at 2:27. All of the Sea Gulls’ shots were off target except for the one denied by junior captain Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) at 7:37.

In the second quarter, neither side had a shot while Salisbury earned one corner.

The Sea Gulls broke through three minutes into the third frame when Mack Dinopoulos found McKenzie Mitchell on the penalty corner at 33:19 for the 1-0 SU lead.

Salisbury looked to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute but first-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) turned away Mitchell’s penalty stroke attempt.

The Sea Gulls were denied yet again in the 43rd minute when McKenzie Jamison's shot was saved by senior Erika Schutt (Vestal, N.Y./Vestal).

Once again, Salisbury scored early on in the period as the Sea Gulls took a 2-0 lead just 54 seconds into the start of the fourth as Kayler Townsend put back a rebound.

Inside the Box Score

Salisbury finished the night with two goals on 17 shots (eight on target) while posting a 14-2 margin in penalty corners.

The Seahawks were limited to four shots – one in the first period and three in the fourth.

Erika Schutt looking to pass vs. York (Pa.) (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Top Performers

Schutt finished with three defensive saves on the night as she continued to disrupt Salisbury’s offense with two more late in the fourth.

Stevens paced the Seahawks on offense with two of the team's four shots.

Mitchell contributed a goal and an assist while Dom Farrace made one save in the team's eighth shutout and second straight win.

Notes

St. Mary’s College returns to Atlantic East Conference competition on Sunday as the Seahawks travel to Scranton, Pa., to face the conference preseason favorite, Marywood University.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 24 at Marywood (8-7, 1-2 AEC) – Scranton, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.

