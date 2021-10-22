SALISBURY, Md. – The three-game win streak for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team was halted Wednesday night despite great Seahawk defensive efforts as sixth-year head coach Jessica Lanham and her Seahawks faced her alma mater, No. 17 Salisbury University. St. Mary’s College (7-7) held Salisbury (9-5) scoreless in the first half but succumbed to a 2-0 setback in non-conference action.
How It Happened
- The first period saw Salisbury outshoot the Seahawks, 5-1. St. Mary’s College’s lone shot came off the stick of senior Kate Stevens (Crisfield, Md./Crisfield) as a result of a penalty corner at 2:27. All of the Sea Gulls’ shots were off target except for the one denied by junior captain Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) at 7:37.
- In the second quarter, neither side had a shot while Salisbury earned one corner.
- The Sea Gulls broke through three minutes into the third frame when Mack Dinopoulos found McKenzie Mitchell on the penalty corner at 33:19 for the 1-0 SU lead.
- Salisbury looked to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute but first-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) turned away Mitchell’s penalty stroke attempt.
- The Sea Gulls were denied yet again in the 43rd minute when McKenzie Jamison’s shot was saved by senior Erika Schutt (Vestal, N.Y./Vestal).
- Once again, Salisbury scored early on in the period as the Sea Gulls took a 2-0 lead just 54 seconds into the start of the fourth as Kayler Townsend put back a rebound.
Inside the Box Score
- Salisbury finished the night with two goals on 17 shots (eight on target) while posting a 14-2 margin in penalty corners.
- The Seahawks were limited to four shots – one in the first period and three in the fourth.
Top Performers
- Schuttfinished with three defensive saves on the night as she continued to disrupt Salisbury’s offense with two more late in the fourth.
- Stevenspaced the Seahawks on offense with two of the team’s four shots.
- Mitchellcontributed a goal and an assist whileDom Farracemade one save in the team’s eighth shutout and second straight win.
Notes
- St. Mary’s College returns to Atlantic East Conference competition on Sunday as the Seahawks travel to Scranton, Pa., to face the conference preseason favorite, Marywood University.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 24 at Marywood (8-7, 1-2 AEC) – Scranton, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.