Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools are bringing the drama this fall play season, as well as the romance and mystery.

Slow down for Henry E. Lackey High School’s staging of “One Stoplight Town” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 through 23. Written by Tracy Wells, “One Stoplight Town” is a story about people from a blink-and-you’d-miss-it town. But if you stopped for just a moment, you might see a young boy and girl fall in love, a cantankerous grocery store owner coping with change, a son returning home while a daughter thinks about leaving, and a handyman taking it all in while he fixes what is broken. Tickets are $5 and are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56151.

La Plata High School is ratcheting up the tension with “Trap,” a documentary-style thriller by Stephen Gregg. After every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious – save for one person — the narrative is pieced together from interviews with first responders, witnesses, and investigators. Tickets to the show are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trap-by-stephen-gregg-tickets-191160886357 to purchase tickets.

Join the March sisters for “Little Women” at Maurice J. McDonough High School from Nov. 4 to 7. Shows on Nov. 4 through 6 will start at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7. Adapted from the Louisa May Alcott novel, the play by Kate Hamill is an updated spin on the classic. As second-oldest sister Jo and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. As adulthood nears, each sister has to weigh her private ambitions with society’s expectations. Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens, $10 for adults and can be purchased at mhsdrama303.booktix.com.

It’s in fair North Point High School where we set our scene for “Romeo and Juliet” from 7 p.m. Nov. 18 to 20. The William Shakespeare classic is a story of the blush of young love turned the paleness of death. Watch as ancient grunge breaks new mutiny and civil blood makes civil hands unclean. Tickets are $5 for students and senior citizens and $10 for general admission. Tickets are available at the door.

Thomas Stone High School is also taking inspiration from the Bard at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 for “Shakespeare in the Parking Lot.” Organizers are planning to hold the show outside, (bring your extra doublet … er, jacket). The production features rewrote Shakespeare scenes and monologues. The play will be staged in the parking lot behind the school’s theater. Tickets are free.

Taking on the works of another master of his craft, Westlake High School will stage “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” from Nov. 18 to 21. The play, written by Joe Landry, will come to life in the style of a 1940’s-style radio broadcast and feature many of the trademarks and tropes made famous by the Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. The show will be held outdoors at the school’s stadium at 7 p.m. during its run. Tickets are $6 for students and senior citizens and $8 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

St. Charles High School is an anthology of short plays featuring the women from Shakespeare’s canon. The characters step outside of the male-dominated context of their original works, sometimes into another time and place. These familiar women from classic stories may have had muted voices in Shakespeare’s plays, but they take center stage to discuss the choices they have made and navigate the power structures that have controlled their lives. The shows are 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 20, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Nov. 21. General admission tickets are $8 and $5 for students. Get tickets at the door.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) requires face masks to be worn indoors and social distancing is encouraged among audience members.

Like this: Like Loading...