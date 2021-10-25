Thirty-six teachers from Anne Arundel County Public Schools and four teachers from independent schools will be honored at the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards hosted by the 21st Century Education Foundation.

The Excellence in Education event will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Hall @ Live! Arundel Mills. The event will culminate with the announcement of the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public School Teacher of the Year, who will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.

In recent years, AACPS has had two of its Teacher of the Year winners named Maryland Teacher of the Year. Josh Carroll of South River High School won the award in 2018 and Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School won it in 2020. The 2021 AACPS Teacher of the Year, Jing Dai of Meade High School, was a finalist for the state honor.

The following teachers have been nominated this year:

Katie Hansen, Annapolis Area Christian School

Lacie Harold, Arundel Middle School

Molly Fullerton, Broadneck High School

Nafeesah Marcellus, Brock Bridge School

Tracy Burke, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Charles Whittaker, Center of Applied Technology North

Aaron Parks, Center of Applied Technology South

Robert King, Central Middle School

Andy Guzik, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Jennifer Lowe, Crofton High School

Patricia Kerner, Crofton Woods Elementary School

Jenna Borman, Deale Elementary School

Sarah Schreffler, Edgewater Elementary School

Kate Lepovsky, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Michele Agnes, George T. Cromwell Elementary School

Mary Stavely, Glen Burnie High School

Jessica Walker, Jacobsville Elementary School

Desiree Hartman, Linthicum Elementary School

Chelsea McDonald, Lothian Elementary School

Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School

Melissa Saint Amour, Magothy River Middle School

Ada Downing, Marley Middle School

Becky Guzman, Meade Middle School

Brooke Syring, Monarch Global Academy Laurel

Catherine Hoffmann, Nantucket Elementary School

Toni Sharer, Old Mill Middle School North

David Mallek, Old Mill Middle School South

Kendra Phelix, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Eric Hare, Quarterfield Elementary School

Stephanie Wineke, Riviera Beach Elementary School

Carey Madden, Ruth Parker Eason School

Lisa Stahl-Wright, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School

Julie Beckwith, Solley Elementary School

Shannon Ellis, South River High School

Kelly LaBrutte, Southern Middle School

Heather Bosanko, St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School

Mary Raleigh, St. Mary’s High School

Melissa Riddle, St. Paul’s Lutheran School

Mandi Brew, Tracey’s Elementary School

Erica Frank, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

Semifinalists will be announced in late December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in early March.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Carol Ann McCurdy at cmccurdy@aacps.org or 410-222-5829.

