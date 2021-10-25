Thirty-six teachers from Anne Arundel County Public Schools and four teachers from independent schools will be honored at the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards hosted by the 21st Century Education Foundation.
The Excellence in Education event will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Hall @ Live! Arundel Mills. The event will culminate with the announcement of the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public School Teacher of the Year, who will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.
In recent years, AACPS has had two of its Teacher of the Year winners named Maryland Teacher of the Year. Josh Carroll of South River High School won the award in 2018 and Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School won it in 2020. The 2021 AACPS Teacher of the Year, Jing Dai of Meade High School, was a finalist for the state honor.
The following teachers have been nominated this year:
- Katie Hansen, Annapolis Area Christian School
- Lacie Harold, Arundel Middle School
- Molly Fullerton, Broadneck High School
- Nafeesah Marcellus, Brock Bridge School
- Tracy Burke, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Charles Whittaker, Center of Applied Technology North
- Aaron Parks, Center of Applied Technology South
- Robert King, Central Middle School
- Andy Guzik, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
- Jennifer Lowe, Crofton High School
- Patricia Kerner, Crofton Woods Elementary School
- Jenna Borman, Deale Elementary School
- Sarah Schreffler, Edgewater Elementary School
- Kate Lepovsky, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
- Michele Agnes, George T. Cromwell Elementary School
- Mary Stavely, Glen Burnie High School
- Jessica Walker, Jacobsville Elementary School
- Desiree Hartman, Linthicum Elementary School
- Chelsea McDonald, Lothian Elementary School
- Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School
- Melissa Saint Amour, Magothy River Middle School
- Ada Downing, Marley Middle School
- Becky Guzman, Meade Middle School
- Brooke Syring, Monarch Global Academy Laurel
- Catherine Hoffmann, Nantucket Elementary School
- Toni Sharer, Old Mill Middle School North
- David Mallek, Old Mill Middle School South
- Kendra Phelix, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Eric Hare, Quarterfield Elementary School
- Stephanie Wineke, Riviera Beach Elementary School
- Carey Madden, Ruth Parker Eason School
- Lisa Stahl-Wright, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School
- Julie Beckwith, Solley Elementary School
- Shannon Ellis, South River High School
- Kelly LaBrutte, Southern Middle School
- Heather Bosanko, St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School
- Mary Raleigh, St. Mary’s High School
- Melissa Riddle, St. Paul’s Lutheran School
- Mandi Brew, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Erica Frank, Wiley H. Bates Middle School
Semifinalists will be announced in late December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in early March.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Carol Ann McCurdy at cmccurdy@aacps.org or 410-222-5829.