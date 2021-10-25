LEONARDTOWN, MD–Starting Nov. 1, 2021, the museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will switch over to winter hours of operation.

From Nov. 1, 2021, through Mar. 24, 2022, all three museums will be open to visitors daily, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day when they are closed.

The Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum will cease operations by Oct. 31, 2021, for the season and resume cruises on Maryland Day, Mar. 25, 2022.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse, the fourth division historic site, will be closed until spring 2022.

For more information about the museums, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com.

