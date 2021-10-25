WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – First-year forward Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) scored her sixth game-winning goal in the 12th minute to keep the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team unbeaten in United East Conference play Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (9-5-3, 5-0-2 UEC) picked up a 1-0 victory over the host Penn College Wildcats (5-10-0, 2-5-0 UEC) to stay in second place in the conference standings.

Ella Raines dribbling vs. Eastern Mennonite (9.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

On St. Mary’s College’s third shot of the game and her first, Raines rocketed a shot from 25 yards out for her league-leading 10th goal of the season.

The Seahawks carried the 1-0 lead into halftime as SMCM edged the Wildcats, 5-2, in shots and 3-1 in corner kicks in the first half but Nicole Lichtinger turned away two shots to keep Penn College close.

In the second half, the Wildcats turned up the offensive pressure, testing first-year goalie Kylie Wells (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in the first three minutes of the half.

Wells made back-to-back saves in a nine-minute span to keep Penn College off the scoreboard.

The hosts continued to attack with their final shot on goal coming in the 87th minute followed by consecutive corner kicks 18 seconds apart but Wells and the Seahawk defense were up to the task and left Williamsport with the win.

Inside the Box Score

In the end, St. Mary’s College edged the Wildcats, 9-8, in shots and 6-4 in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Raines finished the game with a game-high three shots to lead the Seahawks.

Wells had four saves in the team's third straight win and second consecutive shutout. This is also her sixth solo shutout as Wells improves to 6-1-2 on the season.

Lichtinger finished the afternoon with five stops in the Wildcats' third loss in a row.

Notes

This is the first meeting between the two teams as the Seahawks are playing their inaugural season in the United East Conference.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 30 vs. Lancaster Bible (8-8-0, 5-2-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 4:00 p.m.

