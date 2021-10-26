UPDATE 10/26/2021: On October 25, 2021, Christopher Fuller, 35, of Dunkirk, MD, was sentenced to 33 years incarceration, with all but 6 years suspended, for the crimes of manslaughter by motor vehicle, causing life-threatening injury while under the influence of alcohol, and second-degree assault.

Fuller was also placed on 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service through Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). The sentence, imposed by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee, was the top of the range recommended by the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines. Fuller pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

On behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office, Robert Harvey, Jr., Calvert County States Attorney, wishes to extend his deepest sympathies to the victims of these crimes. He also wishes to commend Senior Deputy Hardesty, the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team, and the entire Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in the investigation of this matter.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

UPDATE July 14, 2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Christopher Fuller, 35, of Dunkirk, MD has pleaded guilty to Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle, Causing Life-Threatening Injury While Under the Influence of Alcohol, and two counts of Second Degree Assault. He will be sentenced on August 16, 2021.

On December 23, 2020, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Chesapeake Beach Road and Journey Drive for a serious motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Hyundai Elantra operated by Fuller was traveling west on Chesapeake Beach Road when it struck the rear of a 2012 Ford Escape operated by Kerri Lyn Clark, 50, of Chesapeake Beach, MD. The impact caused the Escape to lose control and cross into oncoming traffic. The Escape then rolled and struck a 2013 Honda CR-V operated by Lisa Ballard Porter, 37, of Owings, MD. The impact caused the Escape to become airborne and leave the roadway. The Escape went over the guardrail and down an embankment where it came to rest on the eastbound side of Chesapeake Beach Road. Fuller continued driving westbound until his vehicle was stopped by an off-duty Maryland National Capital Park Police officer. Paramedics responded to the scene and located Ms. Clark who had succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Ms. Porter was transported from the scene by helicopter to the Prince George’s County shock trauma unit where she was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies made contact with Fuller and immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Members of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department attempted to assist Fuller out of the vehicle during which time he became argumentative and spit in the face of a firefighter. Corporal Newcomer of the Maryland State Police attempted to restrain Fuller and in response, Fuller spit in Corporal Newcomer’s eye. Fuller was eventually placed into custody and transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center where a specimen of his blood was taken. A forensic analysis of the specimen revealed the Fuller’s blood-alcohol level was .17 – over twice the legal limit – following the crash.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Fuller’s vehicle was traveling 81 mph in a posted 50 mph zone at the time of the crash. Investigators also determined that Fuller was at fault for the crash which took the life of Ms. Clark and caused Ms. Porter to suffer life-threatening injuries.

The State’s Attorney’s Office wishes to commend members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case. A special thanks is extended to Senior Deputy Hardesty and Corporal Bortchevsky of the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team for their efforts in leading this investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

UPDATE December 28, 2020- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges(case number D-041-CR-20-001674) against Christopher Fuller in regards to the Christmas Eve Owings crash that claimed the life of 50-year-old Kerry Lyn Clark of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and another woman, Lisa Porter in the hospital.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle spoke with Mrs. Porter’s husband Orson Porter over the weekend. Mrs. Porter suffered a compound fracture in her leg and now has a rod in it. She also suffered a fractured wrist, but no surgery was needed. The family is hoping she will be released from ICU/the hospital later this week.

Fuller was charged and held without bond on Christmas Eve with one count of criminally negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of assault(2nd degree) of a police officer/Fire/EMS, and one count of resisting arrest.

A bond review hearing will be held today, December 28, 2020, at 9 am at the Calvert County District Court.

UPDATE 12/24/2020 @9 a.m.- On December 23, 2020, shortly after 4:30 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Maryland Rt. 260 and Journey Dr. in Owings, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Christopher Fuller, 34 of Dunkirk, MD, was traveling West on Maryland Rt. 260 when it struck a 2012 Ford Escape operated by Kerri Lyn Clark, 50 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. The Ford Escape was then pushed across the center line into a 2013 Hyundai CR-V operated by an adult female. Kerri Lyn Clark succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The operator of the Hyundai CR-V was flown from the scene to PG Shock Trauma and is listed in critical condition. The operator of the at-fault vehicle Mr. Fuller was taken into custody and assessed by medical personnel. Fuller refused treatment and is facing numerous charges. At this time, speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors.

Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact S/DFC Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email: Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov .

Dunkirk, MD(4:50 p.m.)- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has closed Route 260 and Journey Drive in Dunkirk, MD for an auto crash. They state the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

A MEDEVAC has been requested for one person who was trapped and not breathing. Units at the scene are reporting one fatality with one person to be flown out. We are working to confirm this with the Calvert Sheriff’s Office.

Find an alternate route, expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story.

