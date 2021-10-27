PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Oct. 26, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new and relocated businesses:

New Businesses

Bark and Bath Pet Salon

240 Town Square Drive, Lusby

410-231-2527

DMH Plumbing & Excavating, LLC

Huntingtown, MD

443-771-2579

RE/MAX Dunkirk Gateway

10720 Town Center Blvd., Dunkirk

301-855-8600

Ross Dress for Less

835 North Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick

410-535-0185

SWT Fitness, LLC

10078 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk

443-286-0799

Vaughan Cheese Counter & Bar

4116 7th Street, North Beach

410-474-9050

Relocations

Subway Dunkirk Gateway

10730 Town Center Blvd., Dunkirk

301-855-5544

Verizon

2969 Plaza Drive, Dunkirk

443-964-5997

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

