PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Oct. 26, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new and relocated businesses:
New Businesses
240 Town Square Drive, Lusby
410-231-2527
DMH Plumbing & Excavating, LLC
Huntingtown, MD
443-771-2579
10720 Town Center Blvd., Dunkirk
301-855-8600
835 North Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick
410-535-0185
10078 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk
443-286-0799
4116 7th Street, North Beach
410-474-9050
Relocations
10730 Town Center Blvd., Dunkirk
301-855-5544
2969 Plaza Drive, Dunkirk
443-964-5997
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.