The Southern Maryland Chronicle is following the bus driver strikes in Charles and Calvert Counties.

As of 7 am the Calvert County Bus Status page is not updating, however, their Facebook page states approximately 40 out of the 134 are currently running. We have emailed the PIO for the school system for more info and will update when we have more info.

We currently do not have a list of what is and is not running. Please use the locate my bus app or call the school at this time to find out about your bus.

UPDATED at 7:45 am:

Buses operating on 10-27-21Updated10/27/217:24AM

THE ONLY BUSES RUNNING ON 10/27 ARE:

4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 30, 33, 35, 39, 40, 41, 44, 46, 57, 65, 69, 70, 73, 94, 106, 107, 110, 114, 115, 117, 119, 120, 125, 127(41), 129, 130, 137, 138, 143, 232, 273, 285, 298

Like this: Like Loading...