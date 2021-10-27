UPDATE October 27, 2021: On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives assigned to the Homicide Unit pursued leads and identified two suspects. Darius Delonte Newman, 33, of Clinton, was arrested on September 21 and charged with accessory after the fact first-degree murder, accessory after the fact second-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.

Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 35, of Accokeek, was arrested in Washington, D.C. on October 5 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service task force. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges.

Stringer and Newman are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 35, of Accokeek

Darius Delonte Newman, 33, of Clinton

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed. Investigators are working to establish a motive; however, this does not appear to be a random incident.

Detectives are pursuing leads and asks anyone with information to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...