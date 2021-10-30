Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel are once again afforded the opportunity to experience the thrill of waterfowl hunting on two special hunt days: Nov. 6, 2021, and Feb. 5, 2022.

“Maryland is pleased to offer this special hunting opportunity,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “This gives these three groups the opportunity to enjoy Maryland’s waterfowling traditions together while passing on the conservation ethic that has made hunters our ultimate wildlife stewards for generations.”

Eligible hunters are anyone 16 years of age or younger and military veterans of any age as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code, plus members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty other than for training. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

Eligible individuals may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on public and private land on these two days. Bag limits for are the same as the regular seasons except:

Two black ducks may be taken.

Two scaup may be taken.

One Canada goose may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Population (AP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone .

. Five Canada geese may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Flyway Resident Population (AFRP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone.

Information on public hunting lands and Wildlife Management Areas can be found on pages 56-59 of the 2021-22 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

