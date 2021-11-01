ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The matchup between St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer and Lancaster Bible College came down to the last minute of play Saturday night, making it a memorable Senior Day. First-year forward Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) was in the center of a St. Mary’s College win for the seventh time this season as the Seahawks (10-5-3, 6-0-2 UEC) handed Lancaster Bible (8-9-0, 5-3-0 UEC) a 1-0 setback in the regular-season finale.

The victory locked up the No. 2 seed for St. Mary’s College while the Chargers picked up the No. 4 seed with the loss.

Prior to the start of the match, the Seahawks recognized their eight seniors for their years of dedication and leadership – captain Lauren Baker (Bowie, Md./Elizabeth Seton), defender Julia Faranetta (Lawrenceville, N.J./Lawrence), captain Lauren Giron (Rockville, Md./Rockville), defender Sarah Kifer (Sister Bay, Wis./Gibraltar), defender Cameron Mangold (West River, Md./Southern), defender/midfielder Casey Mayo (Prince Frederick, Md./Huntingtown), forward Megan Tazza (Gaithersburg, Md./Gaithersburg), and midfielder Ashley Yurich (Mount Airy, Md./Linganore).

2021 Women’s Soccer Senior Day Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

The Seahawks outshot Lancaster Bible, 9-1, in the first half butErin Mikulacame up with four saves to send the teams into halftime in a scoreless deadlock.

Again, St. Mary’s College was the dominant team in the final 45 minutes of play with a 5-1 advantage in shots.

Mikuladenied three of those shots beforeRainescorralled a pass fromFaranettainside the box and fired a left-footed shot for her seventh game-winning goal of the season in the 89th minute.

Inside the Box Score

In the end, St. Mary’s College outplayed the Chargers, 14-2 in shots and 4-1 in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Mangold and sophomore midfielder Mary Quinn (Plymouth, Mass./Plymouth South) paced the Seahawks with three shots each while Raines scored her conference- and team-leading 11th goal of the season.

and sophomore midfielder (Plymouth, Mass./Plymouth South) paced the Seahawks with three shots each while scored her conference- and team-leading 11th goal of the season. First-year goalie Kylie Wells (Middletown, Md./Middletown) finished the night with one stop in recording her sixth solo shutout and improving to 7-1-2 on the season.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) finished the night with one stop in recording her sixth solo shutout and improving to 7-1-2 on the season. Mikula ended the game with seven saves as the Chargers had their two-game win streak snapped.

Notes

St. Mary’s College wraps up its regular season with an unbeaten conference mark in its inaugural season in the United East Conference. This is the first time in women’s soccer program history that the Seahawks have posted an unbeaten conference record.

And just for the third time in program history, the Seahawks will be the No. 2 seed in a conference tournament.

St. Mary’s College will face Penn State Berks, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals of the 2021 United East Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament on Saturday, November 6, at 2:30 p.m. The four-team tournament will be hosted by top-seeded Penn State Harrisburg, who finished the regular season with an unbeaten mark of 7-0-1 and earned the right to host.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Nov. 6 vs. Penn State Berks (7-8-2) – Middletown, Pa. – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 – United East Conference championship game – Middletown, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...