It was an exciting day for the Cross Country Program. On October 30th, the team not only earned a United East Conference Title, but Seahawk Madeleine Blaisdell went home with two individual honors to close out a stellar freshman season.

Blaisdell Leading the Race

Accomplishments

Throughout the season, Blaisdell picked up three Conference Runner of the Week nominations, with two of them being consecutive recognitions. The Cross Country season consisted of six meets with four 6k’s, one 5k, and one 4k race. Blaisdell finished first for the Seahawks in every race this season, which included two top-three finishes overall. Blaisdell led her team to two first-place finishes across their six meets.

Leading up to Conference Championships, Blaisdell’s 6k PR was 25:25.2, which she ran in the Paul Short Invitational earlier this season. Blaisdell blew her previous PR out of the water during the Conference Championship race, coming in at a time of 24:25 and securing herself a first-place overall finish in the conference. This incredible finish earned Blaisdell Rookie of the Year, as well as Runner of the Year for the 2021 Season.

Up Next

Blaisdell and the rest of the Women’s Cross Country team will participate in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals on November 13th. The race is slated to start at 11 am.

Coach Recognition

Head Coach Reava Potter was recognized for all her work with the St. Mary’s Women’s Cross Country program and received Women’s Coach of the Year. Coach Potter took over the St. Mary’s program in 2020, however, the team did not compete due to COVID. The 2021 season is Coach Potter’s first regular season with the Seahawks and it is clear she will continue to push this program to success as her career progresses.

