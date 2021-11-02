Due to recent storm damage, the following areas of the boardwalk are closed to the public:

Part of the boardwalk in front of the homes between “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street. This area is open onlyforresidentsto access their homes.

The areas that are closed are indicated by a red line in the photo below. These areas continue to be assessed for damage. At this time, we cannot provide a timeframe for reopening these areas. We are advising all citizens to obey the signs and blockades in town. Do not walk around the barricades on the boardwalk.

