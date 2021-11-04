Max is a 7-year-old, 50-pound honorary beagle ISO his forever home. Max is an active boy with a fun personality.

He loves toys, games, running, and tasty treats. Max knows a few simple commands and with tasty treats, he’s learning more.

Max does well on a leash and enjoys his daily walks. In addition to a fenced yard, Max would love someone that enjoys going for walking adventures as much as he does.







This link, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69950 will take you to Max’s webpage, where you will find the most up-to-date info about him!

If you are interested in adopting Max or another beagle, send us a message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...