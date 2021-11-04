St. Mary’s College of Maryland was proud to take part in A Celebration of Justice & Equity, Benjamin Hance Marker Unveiling on Monday at the Leonardtown Jail Museum.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The marker commemorates Benjamin Hance, a young Black man from Leonardtown who is the only documented lynching victim in St. Mary’s County in 1887. President Tuajuanda Jordan gave the keynote address entitled “Enlighten. Educate. Empower. – The Age of the Awakening.”

In her address, President Jordan said in part, “Benjamin Hance and thousands of others were murdered without due process just for being Black in America. Let us be their purveyors of truth and justice. Every act to memorialize the atrocities of our history, serves to enlighten, educate, empower we the people, and prevent history from repeating itself. Every act to honestly and truthfully tell the history of our nation and uplift the oppressed propels this country one step closer to living up to its creed.”

