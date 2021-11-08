The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty and staff on Oct. 26, to reveal 31 engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones, and in celebration of colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. The bricks were installed along the walkways surrounding the James C. Mitchell Center for Health Technology at the La Plata Campus. Purchased through the CSM Foundation, proceeds from the sale of the bricks go toward the student success fund.

Since its inception in 1989, the brick program has recognized 422 individuals in the walkways of the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses.

“I am delighted to honor those who have made a lasting impression on the college and our community,” shared CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy.

Bricks were placed in honor of Sue Chappelear, Dr. Bill Comey, Linda Cooke Smith, Gold Finger, Ellen Flowers-Fields, Carl Fuller, Dr. Tracy Harris, Tony Jernigan, Rick Johnson, JoAnne Junkin, Avis McMillon, Craig Patenaude, Larisa Pfeiffer, Don Posey, Simile Proctor, Dr. Rodney Redmond, and Dr. Richard Siciliano.

“Today is about recognizing YOU, our partners, our supporters,” saidCSM Foundation Board Chair Kimberly Rosenfield. “It starts with a brick, a scholarship, a room naming, or an event sponsorship. That generosity and investment today enriches our community. On behalf of the CSM Foundation, thank you for your support.”

Bricks were also placed toremember individuals whohave passed away but made lasting impressions on the college and on the community.

Rosenfield asked for a moment of silence before sharing the names of those people who were memorialized along the walkway, including Robert E. Beigel, James Thomas Blanche, Conniejean Coyle, Shirley T. Deal, Cynthia Ann Early, Jack Hess, Joe Junkin, Homer Eugene Lambeth, Frank Mudd, Florence Pearson, Winsome Pearson, Maddie Sabre, Jaycee Vermillion, and “PEPE”.

An honorary brick is a lasting celebration of those who had a special connection to CSM or the Southern Maryland community. For a $100 donation, a personally engraved brick can celebrate a birthday, anniversary, retirement, special occasion, or remember a loved one.

For more information, please visit https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/ways-to-give/brick-recognition/index.html or call 301-934-7599.

