Calvert County Public Schools will break ground for the new Beach Elementary School building on November 11, 2021, at 12:30 PM. The celebration will begin in the cafeteria and continue outside at the site of the new construction.

Credit: Holly Wahl

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, the Superintendent, said, “It’s a special day for the Beach Community and Calvert County Schools when we throw those first shovels of dirt that represent clearing away the old to make room for a new, state of the art, an energy-efficient and beautiful school that will be the pride of Chesapeake Beach for the next 50 years.”

Speakersat the ceremony willinclude Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent of Schools; Inez Claggett, President, Board of Education of Calvert County; The Honorable Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark, Maryland House of Delegates, District 29C; The Honorable Earl “Buddy” Hance, President, Calvert County Board of Commissioners; and Mr. Alex Donahue, Deputy Director for Field Operations, Interagency Commission on School Construction.

The buildingwas designed by Smolen Emr Ilkovitch Architects and will be built byOak Contracting, LLC.The new school will beconstructedon-site, to the west of theexisting building.Once the new building is complete, the existing schoolwill be demolished to make room forparking, improved bus and vehicular drop-off/pick-up zones, and a recreational field.The building will seat 578 students and beCalvert County Public Schools’ secondLEED (Leadershipin Energy and Environmental Design)Silver building.

The phased construction of the 74,444 square foot building will be completed in 2023.

