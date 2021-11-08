On November 7, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Rt. 260 and Rymer Way in Owings, MD.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two vehicles involved, a 2020 Ford Transit Van and a 2016 Audi Q3. Preliminary investigation revealed, the 2020 Ford Transit Van was traveling west on Maryland Rt. 260 at a high rate of speed according to witnesses when it struck a 2016 Audi Q3. The Ford Transit continued traveling into the grassy median where it struck a tree. The Audi sustained disabling damage and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. The operator of the Ford Transit van, Kyle Eugene Jones, 35 of Lusby, MD was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel on scene.

The front seat passenger of the Ford Transit van was identified as Catherine Elizabeth Truske, 26 of Bowie, MD. Truske was transported via MSP Trooper 7 to Capital Region Hospital in stable condition. The occupants of the Audi were not injured.

Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to please contact S/DFC Jeff Hardesty with the Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.

