ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 booster shots administered. According to official CDC data, the state leads the region—and ranks in the top 10 in the nation—in boosters for seniors.

“Maryland has mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies, primary care providers, mobile clinics, community health centers, and local health departments, and we have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one,” said Governor Hogan. “If you are eligible—especially if you are immunocompromised or have comorbidities—you should strongly consider getting a COVID-19 booster shot immediately for additional protection from this virus.”

State health officials continue to strongly recommend that Marylanders with comorbidities and underlying health conditions get a booster shot as soon as possible. Marylanders can visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MDGOVAX to determine their eligibility and find a provider.

More Than 500,000 Booster Shots, More Than 8.6 Million VaccinationsTo date, the state has reported520,948COVID-19 booster shots administered. Overall, the state has reported8,657,545COVID-19 vaccinations.

98.6% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

86.9% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

