The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Saturday morning. The deceased rider is 64-year-old Douglas Pipkin of Waldorf.

On November 6, 2021, at approximately 10:45 am, officers responded to the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Old Fort Roadfor a collision involving two motorcycles and a car. Just prior to the collision, Pipkin and the second motorcyclist were heading northbound on Indian Head Highway.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the involved car had been stopped in the dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection of Old Fort Road. Preliminarily, it appears the car’s driver attempted to exit that left turn lane late and merge back into northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway. Her car collided with Pipkin’s motorcycle. That collision caused the second motorcycle to strike Pipkin’s motorcycle as well. The driver and the second motorcyclist were not injured. Pipkin was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0051411.

