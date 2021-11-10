FAIRFAX STATION, VA– The St. Mary’s Rowing team geared up for their final competition of the 2021 fall season on Saturday at the Head of Occoquan. The meet was hosted at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station Virginia. St. Mary’s competed in five different events for the day but did not come home with the results they wanted.

How it Happened

Women’s Rowing competed in five events. 02A: Women’s Championship 1X 03D: Collegiate Varsity Women’s 8+ 03F: Collegiate Junior Varsity Women’s 8+ 04B: Collegiate Frosh/Novice Women’s 4+ 07D: Women’s Collegiate Varsity 4+

Colette Nortman opened the competition for the Seahawks racing in the Women’s Championship 1X. Nortman placed third of the three boats competing at 26:58.79.

opened the competition for the Seahawks racing in the Women’s Championship 1X. Nortman placed third of the three boats competing at 26:58.79. The next event for the Seahawks was the Collegiate Varsity Women’s 8+ with Erin Lanham at the cox. St. Mary’s finished 8th of 14 teams, but crossed the finish before competitors Cathloic (11/14) and Susquehanna (14/14).

at the cox. St. Mary’s finished 8th of 14 teams, but crossed the finish before competitors Cathloic (11/14) and Susquehanna (14/14). The Women’s third race of the day earned them a 6th place finish of seven boats. Zamora was at the cox for the Seahawks and helped lead the team to place 13 seconds ahead of Catholic University.

St. Mary’s earned their second 8th place finish in their fourth event, Collegiate Frosh/Novice Women’s 4+. Of 12 teams, the Seahawks finished at 26:00.38.

The final race for the Lady Hawks was the largest of the day with 20 boats competing. Despite a strong effort, St. Mary’s fell into last place for the Women’s Collegiate Varsity 4+.

Up Next

Women’s rowing closes their fall campaign in a memorable fashion. The Lady Hawks walked away making program history against Washington College in their season opener. St. Mary’s presented a strong showing against their conference competitors and rivals and is excited for what’s to come next.

Like this: Like Loading...