ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement on the release of the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission’s gerrymandered maps:

“For the first time in state history, Maryland has fair maps that were drawn by citizens, not partisan politicians.

“Sadly, partisan politicians in Annapolis are now attempting to seize back control from the citizens for themselves, overriding the will of the overwhelming majority of Marylanders. All four of their draft maps that were drawn by politicians in a backroom would continue the extreme gerrymandering that has made a mockery of our electoral majority system for decades. To make matters worse, they won’t even let Marylanders see or comment on the legislative maps that they are continuing to hide.

“At a time when our democracy is in a fragile state, Maryland must lead. It’s time to finally end partisan and unfair gerrymandering in our state.”

