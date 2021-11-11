On November 10 at 3:22 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of New Forest Court for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.

The victim, a Lyft driver, was waiting in the area to pick up a customer when the suspect ran up to the car, opened the door, yelled for the driver to get out, and then pulled the driver out of the car.

The driver fled on foot and called 9-1-1. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. Norris Singleton, Jr., 30, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with carjacking, assault, and theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

