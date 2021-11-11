Lexington Park, MD- On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 9:37 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the area of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive in Lexington Park. Deputies arrived on the scene and located the operator of the motorcycle in the street with serious injuries. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2020 Toyota Corolla, operated by Zaynah Mohammed, age 21 of Patuxent River, was pulling out of the Checkers parking lot onto Great Mills Road. Vernon Dale McLaughlin, age 32 of Waldorf, was operating a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle eastbound on Great Mills Road and McLaughlin struck the Corolla as it was making a left turn. McLaughlin was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed appears to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004 or by email at christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com .

