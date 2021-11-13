Ophelia is an 8-year-old, 21-pound, cuddler extraordinaire.

She does well with her foster brother and sister, but we suspect Ophelia would love to be her human’s one and only. She adores human attention and affection!





Like most beagles, Ophelia is a curious girl that enjoys her time outdoors sniffing, exploring, and strolling with her humans. She would enjoy a fenced yard of her own for these leisurely adventures.

Ophelia’s vetting is up to date and this sweet girl is ISO her forever home.If you are interested in adopting Ophelia or another beagle in need send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can read the most up to date information about Ophelia by visiting her web page Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (brsmbeagles.org)

