NEWVILLE, PA — After a historic season, St. Mary’s Men’s Cross Country team competed in the final race of 2021. The Seahawks raced in the 8k distance for their regional race. With 31 total teams, the race would prove to be filled with strong competition. At the end of the day, St. Mary’s would claim a 21st place team finish with a final score of 574 points.

Michael Wade Running the Course

Carnegie Mellon took first place with 30 points while Johns Hopkins picked up second place with 63 points. Dickinson rounded out the top three with 115 points.

Top Performers

The top five Men’s Seahawks were Michael Wade , Logan Musumeci , Tyler Wilson , Jonathan Kamis, and Peyton Eppard .

Wade led the team today, holding an average mile pace of 5:51 during the 8k course. He finished with a final time of 29:05.8, earning him 84th place overall. Musumeci followed closely behind his teammate and crossed the finish line just two seconds later, clinching 85th place overall and scoring 84th. Wilson took third place for the Hawks, scoring 104th place in 29:34.4 minutes. Up next for St. Mary’s was Kamis who finished in 151st place scoring and 158th overall. Kamis completed the 8k in 31:22.3 while teammate Eppard allowed only a second between them, finishing at 31.23.3 and rounding out the top five for the Seahawks.

Nathan Sayers and Dylan Goldsborough also competed for the Hawks today. Sayers scored 153rd for St. Mary’s. Goldsborough would round out the scoring seven by taking 178th place.

There were 223 runners competing in the regional meet today.

Coming Up

This will mark the close of the 2021 season for the Seahawks Men’s Cross Country Team. 2021 was a historic season for this program which earned their first Conference Title and many additional team and individual accolades.

Like this: Like Loading...