PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 16, 2021 – Calvert County Government has launched a newly redesigned Chesapeake Hill Golf Course website to showcase the amenities and services offered at Calvert County’s premier golf course.

Visit www.ChesapeakeHills.com for facility details, information, events, and more.

“With the website redesign, we prioritized the end-user experience by ensuring the website is easy to navigate on a mobile device,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “Whether you’re at home or on the go, the updated Chesapeake Hills website offers golf course information and resources at your fingertips. We are excited to finally launch this initiative and offer citizens a website that is as inviting as the facility it showcases.”

The dynamic new mobile-friendly website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate interface to help residents and visitors locate golf course information. With real-time course condition updates, venue rental information and contact forms, and the most current specials and rates for play, the updated website has everything citizens need to plan the perfect day.

