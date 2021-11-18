(November 17, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin overnight work Sunday, November 21, to perform a routine inspection of the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge over the Patuxent River on the border of Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. Work for the inspection will occur overnight only – between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays – until expected completion Thursday, December 23.

During work hours, one of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed, and crews will alternate traffic using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the closure. MDOT SHA’s contractor AECOM is performing the work. All work is weather permitting.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

