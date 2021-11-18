PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 18, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, invites anyone interested in the future of the Dunkirk Town Center to participate in a virtual informational meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Interested persons can attend the workshop virtually by registering online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter.

The meeting will be held as a continuation of the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update process. Planning & Zoning staff will provide an overview of the update process and master plan focus areas, and share highlights from the Dunkirk Survey #2 and Photo Survey. Presentations will concentrate on economic vitality, land use/water resources, and bicycling and walking.

Registration closes at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. People are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting by emailing TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov. Participants will have the opportunity to submit written questions during the meeting as well.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings, the Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd,and the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/calvertcountygov. The workshop will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD.

For more information about the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter, email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.

