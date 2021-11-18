LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 17, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be offering free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for children and adults (ages 1 and older) living in St. Mary’s County.

Two influenza vaccine options will be available through these clinics, including:

Live, attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), as a nasal spray vaccine Appropriate for those who do not have asthma, reactive airway disease, or a compromised immune system and are notpregnant (ages 2 – 49)

Inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV), as injectable vaccine (upper arm) Appropriate for children and adults (ages 1 and older)

Please note: High-dose influenza vaccine (preferred for those age 65 and older) will not be available through these clinics. Community members interested in the high-dose influenza vaccine should contact their personal healthcare provider or local pharmacy. Children age 8 or younger who have not previously received two doses of annual flu vaccine may need a follow-up second dose. Second dose appointments can be scheduled as appropriate by calling SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.



Advance registration is required through the links below in order to ensure adequate vaccine supply. Insurance is not required.



SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown

November 22, 2021 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am Click here to register for LAIV/nasal spray (ages 2 – 49) OR IIV/injectable (ages 1 and older)

November 23, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Click here to register for LAIV/nasal spray (ages 2 – 49) OR IIV/injectable (ages 1 and older)



Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

“Annual flu vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of influenza in our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “By decreasing community spread we can better protect those who are most vulnerable to influenza complications, including babies, young children, pregnant persons, those with medical conditions, and persons aged 50 and older.”



For more information about the flu, including prevention tips, vaccine details, and key differences from COVID-19, please visit: smchd.org/flu.

