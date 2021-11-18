CHESTERTOWN, MD– The St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball squad hit the road once more to take on the Shorewomen of Washington College in a non-conference matchup Wednesday night. Coming off of their first win of the season, the Seahawks were ready to see some action again and keep the wins rolling in. However, the Shorewomen had a different plan in mind and took the Seahawks down in a high-scoring fourth quarter.

Cameron Mangold Looking For a Pass

St. Mary’s-43, Washington College-75

How it Happened

St. Mary’s got off to a slow start today as the Shorewomen took control of the game early. The Seahawks were only able to secure four points over the course of the first ten minutes, while WAC took a 13 point lead to close the first quarter (4-17).

Despite having a rough start, the Seahawks put forth a stronger offensive effort entering the second quarter, scoring 9 points. In addition to their offensive effort, St. Mary’s was able to put up more defensive pressure and held the Shorewomen to 13 points. (13-30).

After a quick halftime, the Seahawks came out ready and played their best quarter yet. Despite the Shorewomen turning up the pressure, the Hawks rallied together and tied WAC in points made (14). This match in points was key for the Hawks and forced the Shorewomen to hold the gap at 17. (27-44).

Both teams went on an offensive streak in the final quarter, scoring their most points in a single quarter, 45 total. Though St. Mary’s was able to score more in this quarter, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Shorewomen. Washington College was able to put up 31 points to St Mary’s 16, ending the game in a Washington win (43-75).

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams would lead the Seahawks in points for the second straight game, making 14 on the night. Stephanie Howell followed up with 7 of her own.

The Seahawks made a collective 32 rebounds in the match. Williams walked away with 6 while Charlotte Donnellan, Stephanie Howell, Rachel Manning and Kendra Stamper each had 3.

Up Next

The Seahawks will head to Washington D.C. to rematch Catholic after their loss earlier in the season. St. Mary’s fell to Catholic in tournament play and will be looking to take their second win of the season. The match is slated for 7 pm on Nov. 23rd.

