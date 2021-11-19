The Charles County Advocacy Council for Children, Youth, and Families received Children’s Cabinet Interagency Funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to support a mentorship program with Stella’s Girls. This program aims to improve positive outcomes for our Charles County youth between the ages of 12-18.

Mentorship programs can be a rewarding and valuable experience for participants and the young person seeking guidance from a reliable, caring adult. Youth will benefit from having a positive connection with someone they can look up to, being heard, and receiving attention from a dedicated, thoughtful adult.

If you would like to volunteer as a mentor or enroll as a mentee, consider one of the below programs:

Journey to Manhood Mentoring Program:

For mentees who need a mentor and are between the age of 12-18, click here

For mentors for male youth and at least 21 years old, click here

Sunflower Project:

For middle and high school mentees who would benefit from peer-to-peer mentoring, click here

For mentees between the ages of 12-18, click here

For mentors who are at least 21 years old and would assist girls ages 11-21 youth, click here

For questions about the mentoring program or to reach Stella’s Girls, call 240-660-0846 or mentoring@stellasgirls.org. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

