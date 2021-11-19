ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 9 million COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We have now administered our nine millionth vaccine as part of one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” said Governor Hogan. “The state has a robust network of providers, and we continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine or a booster shot to anyone who needs one. We will continue to work to get those last remaining 0.6% of seniors and 12.3% of adults in our state vaccinated, and as we now work to get more of our school-age children vaccinated.”

To date, Maryland has reported9,028,641vaccinations, including779,438booster shots.

99.4% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

87.7%of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, Maryland is reporting74,257vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds—14.3%of the age group population.

State health officials strongly encourage eligible Marylanders to get a booster shot to maintain immunity. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available 7 days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

