LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is holding a Holidays at Hollywood event Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. There will be two party time slots available, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. This event is for children ages 12 and under and accompanied by an adult family member. Pre-registration is required online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/ or in-person at the main office in the Patuxent Building, 23150 Leonard Hall Dr, Leonardtown. Registration closes at noon Dec. 1, 2021.

Join us for holiday fun for the whole family. There will be crafts for adults and children, reindeer games, and a holiday snack. Santa will be available for you to take pictures!

If you can’t make the event but are looking for fun things for your children to do, Holiday “Rectivity” bags are now available for purchase. Each bag contains seven craft activities for children ages 5-12. The bag makes a great holiday gift! Purchase your bag online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/. Limited supplies are available. Pick-up is Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 24400 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood.

For more information, please call 301-373-5410.

