The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 45, are being disseminated to the public.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 45, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe 45 is described as a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public has been reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

