UPDATE November 23, 2021: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the driver, Jeffrey Morgan Hedrick, 51, of Waldorf died on November 22, 2021, from injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251.

On November 21 at 3:37 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was making a left turn from St. Ignatius Drive onto St. Charles Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate the turn, went across the median, and struck a tree. The driver, an adult male, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251. The Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...