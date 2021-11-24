ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today attended the 38th annual Governor’s Service Awards, an event hosted by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism that celebrates 20 individuals and organizations recognized for their outstanding display of dedication to service and volunteerism.

“This annual celebration recognizes a year-long—and often life-long—commitment of countless dedicated volunteers from the faith community, businesses, and nonprofits, along with first responders and other public servants,” said Governor Hogan. “The COVID-19 emergency made serving the community more challenging and more important than ever, and I want to sincerely thank all those who helped us remain Maryland Strong during this difficult time for our state and for our nation.”

Maryland ranks as one of the top five states in the nation in volunteering and service, and is in the top six in charitable giving. Over the last year, AmeriCorps reported that over a third of Marylanders volunteered nearly 200 million hours, producing $4.5 billion in economic impact.

During the ceremony, the governor presented the Governor’s Champion of Service Award to Carmen Del Guercio, the president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank. Under his leadership, the Maryland Food Bank distributed 80 million pounds of food between March 2020 and July 2021, which represents an 88% increase from the previous year.

Tonight’s award recipients and counties are provided below by category:

Governor’s Champion of Service : Carmen Del Guercio (Statewide)

: Carmen Del Guercio (Statewide) AmeriCorps Achievement : William Mandicott (Allegany)

: William Mandicott (Allegany) Lifetime Achievement : Wylie Loren Donaldson Jr. (Anne Arundel)

: Wylie Loren Donaldson Jr. (Anne Arundel) AmeriCorps Alum : Jacqueline Orellana (Prince George’s)

: Jacqueline Orellana (Prince George’s) Corporate Business : Continuum Healthcare Network (Montgomery)

: Continuum Healthcare Network (Montgomery) Emerging Leader : Shelley and Anita Abbott (Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester)

: Shelley and Anita Abbott (Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester) Faith-Based : Walter and Alicia Nick (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s)

: Walter and Alicia Nick (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s) First Responder : Vaughn M. Johnson Jr. (Calvert)

: Vaughn M. Johnson Jr. (Calvert) Government Employee : Kevin N. Logan (Baltimore City)

: Kevin N. Logan (Baltimore City) Group : Potomac Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation (Montgomery)

: Potomac Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation (Montgomery) Hometown Hero : Kits to Heart (Statewide)

: Kits to Heart (Statewide) Individual : Kiley Christine Hockenbrock (Statewide)

: Kiley Christine Hockenbrock (Statewide) Maryland Strong : Indian Cultural Association of Howard County Inc.

: Indian Cultural Association of Howard County Inc. National Service : RSVP Program, Asian American Center of Frederick

: RSVP Program, Asian American Center of Frederick Nonprofit Volunteer Program : MidShore Meals til Monday (Dorchester)

: MidShore Meals til Monday (Dorchester) Small Business : Silverline Health (Statewide)

: Silverline Health (Statewide) Veteran : Greg Reuss (Statewide)

: Greg Reuss (Statewide) Volunteer Program : Books for International Goodwill (Anne Arundel)

: Books for International Goodwill (Anne Arundel) Youth : Reed Spaulding (Baltimore City, Baltimore)

: Reed Spaulding (Baltimore City, Baltimore) Youth Hometown Hero: Eden Teodorovici (Washington)

