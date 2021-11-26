LEONARDTOWN, MD– BeginningWednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m.the Chesapeake Public Charter School (CPCS) online lottery application willOPEN.

All interested families must fill out applications online at cpcsapplication.com during the open enrollment period. (This includes all families/siblings who were waitlisted in the 21/22 school year). For the 2022-2023 school year, the online application link becomes LIVE at 10 a.m. on December 1, 2021, and closes at 12 p.m. midnight on December 31, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be threevirtualQ&A sessions this year to be held on the following dates:

Thursday, December 2, at 5-6 p.m. – Interested Kindergarten Families

– Interested Families Monday, December 6, at 5-6 p.m. – Interested Middle School Families

– Interested Families Thursday, December 9, at 5-6 p.m.– Interested1st-5th GradeFamilies

A zoom link and informational video/slides, which can be viewed prior to the Q&A sessions, will be available on the CPCS website https://schools.smcps.org/cpcs/ on December 1, 2021. Zoom Q&A sessions will be recorded and posted to the CPCS website.

Families need to enter a valid email address and create a password to create a free account. The application also features a mobile friendly platform. This account will need to be monitored for information regarding submission status, acceptance/waitlist notifications.

All applications must be completed online. The order in which the application is submitted does not impact the selection process. It does not matter whether a family submits an application on the first day or the last day since the lottery is a random, computer-based drawing. The application is available in multiple languages.

The official lottery will be run at the end of January 2022 .

Kindergarten families will be notified by email upon completion of the lottery of their acceptance or waitlist status. All other families of students in grades 1-8 will receive an email of their waitlist status and will be offered seats as they become open through the summer months.

For more information, please contact the school’s main office at 301-863-9585, extension 0.

