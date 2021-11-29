Tracy is a 3-year-old, 30-pound beagle mix, brand new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home. Tracy is a people-friendly girl whose tail has not stopped wagging since she arrived. Like most beagles, Tracy is oh so happy when sniffing and exploring, so a fenced yard would be ideal.







Follow this link for the most up to date information about Tracy http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70005

Tracy is finishing up her vetting and ready for a foster or forever home.If you would like Tracy to join your pack send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

