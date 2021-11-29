LEONARDTOWN, MD – There will be a full-cycle test of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant (CCNPP) alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at noon.

“We perform a full-cycle siren test twice a year, so we know that the system is working properly,” said Stephen Walker, Director of Emergency Services. “The sirens are an important part of our Emergency Notification System (EAS), signaling the public to tune in to local EAS radio or television stations for information and instructions. Our testing helps to ensure that the system is ready in the event it is needed.” There are 17 sirens in St. Mary’s County, 50 sirens in Calvert County, and six in Dorchester County. In all cases, the siren-sounding test is not a signal to evacuate but rather a way to alert individuals to tune in to an EAS television or radio station for more details.

The test will include a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around CCNPP. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family, and neighbors.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency may make all the difference when seconds count.

For more information on preparedness in each county visit:

Calvert County: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/342/Disaster-Preparedness

Dorchester County: https://dorchestercountymd.com/emergency-management-division-2/

St. Mary’s County: www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared

