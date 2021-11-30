ANNAPOLIS, Md. (November 29, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds residents to Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays while crossing gifts off their list.

The Comptroller has once again partnered with the MD|DC Credit Union Association to provide savings to members who shop locally and support Maryland small businesses.

Participating Maryland-based credit unions are offering rewards points and incentives to members who make purchases at local businesses from now until the end of the year. Those sales will be tracked through credit card transactions. Each credit union has established its own system for rewarding members, which can be found on the Comptroller’s website by expanding the tab for “Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays.”

“I’m challenging every Maryland resident to shop locally for at least 50% of their purchases through the end of the year to help small businesses rebound from the pandemic,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Supply chain issues have hampered retail recovery, and purchasing from local brick-and-mortar shops is the best way to avoid the frustration of imprecise online delivery dates while earning rewards and reinvesting in your community.”

Credit unions have worked hard to help members recover from the devastating financial impact of COVID-19, and several have joined the campaign to reward consumers for shopping locally.

“MECU Credit Union, serving the community for 85 years, is proud to participate in theShop Maryland and Save for the Holidayscampaign,” MECU President and CEO John Hamilton said. “This initiative perfectly aligns with our goal to help our members save money and support our local community. It’s never been more important to keep our economy growing and strong.”

“Local businesses and retailers are the lifeblood of our communities, providing vital economic activity, employment opportunities, and investment back to nonprofits and charities,” said Victoria Johnston, President, and CEO of Nymeo Federal Credit Union. “As a community-based credit union in Frederick and Montgomery County, Md., we realize firsthand that local shopping not only fuels the economic engine but also creates a positive, welcoming, and unique cultural environment. Nymeo is proud to be a part of this initiative to boost our local economy and support small businesses during this holiday season.”

Freedom Federal Credit Union, serving Baltimore and Harford counties, is new to the campaign this year. They are offering triple points for purchases made at Maryland businesses by December 31.

“It is essential now for Maryland businesses to take a lead in supporting the growth and recovery efforts of other Maryland businesses”, said Carmen David Mirabile, senior vice president of marketing for Freedom Federal. “Providing robust incentives and rewards to consumers to focus their purchasing power on local businesses during the critical holiday shopping season is one way we can do our part to see Maryland continue its recovery. Participating credit unions in the Shop Maryland and Save for the Holidays initiative has made it their mission to do whatever we can to support our shared communities, businesses, and their employees”.

The Maryland Retailers Association, a longtime partner in the Comptroller’s Shop Maryland for the Holidays campaign, emphasizes that its members are focused on making shoppers feel safe so they can comfortably shop while in stores. MRA is expecting record sales this holiday season, as consumers look to make up for a cautious approach last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit the Comptroller of Maryland website for more information on shopping local and to find out about participating credit unions. Merchants are encouraged to visit our website to download graphics to post on social media or on storefront windows.

