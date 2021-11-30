Pathways 101.7-8 p.m.Dec. 1, 2.Zoom.JoinCSMStudent Equity and Success staff as they discussBusiness and Information Systems;STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) andTrades, Transportation, and Energy Pathways,provide registration guidance and tips;show you how to make appointments with CSM personnel;and provide transfer information and strategies.Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/pathways-101.html.

Chorale and Chamber Choir Concert.Dec. 1.7:30 p.m. Zoom and available on CSMDTube.The CSM Chorale, conducted by Siobhan O’Brien, is CSM’s men’s chorus. The CSM Chorale will perform traditional choir music, gospel and spirituals, popular music, musicals, and other styles.This concert will be available to watch after the event at CSMDTube, CSM’s YouTube channel.Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/chorale-chamber-choir-concert.html

Transfer?Thursdays.?11 a.m.?Dec.?2, 9, 16. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?–?1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free.? https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html

Connections Literary Series: Magazine Reading.Dec. 3. 7 – 8 p.m. Zoom. Contributors to the Fall 2021 “Connections” Literary Magazine will read and discuss their published works.Free.Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/connections-magazine-reading.html.

Transfer Scholarship Webinar.?Dec. 7. 10 – 11 a.m. Zoom. Did you know there are a variety of ways to finance your education once you transfer to a four-year institution? In this webinar, attendees will learn about transfer scholarships that are available to students as they transfer out of CSM to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution.Free.Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/transfer-scholarship-webinar.html.

Registration Assistance Sessions.Dec. 7.9, 13, 14, 15, 16, multiple times, in-person andZoom.Registration Assistance Sessions walkstudentsthrough how to register for classes identified intheir student planning account. Participants should already have access to theirmy.CSMDaccount, as well as completion of placement test alternatives.Free. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/events/registration-assistance-sessions.html.

Chorale and Chamber Choir Concert.Dec. 9. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Zoom. Join the CSM Chorale and the CSM Chamber Choir, both conducted by Siobhan O’Brien, for a winter concert featuring small and large ensemble vocal numbers as well as vocal chamber music and solos by members of the ensembles. Register at https://csmd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvcuusrjooGdBxyiv53XVO6ge8rI3Mk8Kz.

Jazz Ensemble Concert.Dec. 10. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Zoom. CSM’s Jazz Ensemble, “Solid Brass,” will present an evening of jazz music. Directed by Randall Runyon, Solid Brass is a community jazz band with membership consisting of CSM students, several military band veterans, and members of the community.Free.Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/jazz-ensemble.html.

Latin Ensemble Concert.Dec. 11. 7 – 8 p.m. Indian Head Center for the Arts Black Box Theater. The “RitmoCaché” Latin Ensemble, directed by Dr. Stephen Johnson, will presents a concert featuring Latin American music in styles such as salsa, bolero, cha-cha-cháand modern renditions of Latin pop and jazz. More at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/latin-ensemble.html.

Barbershop Concert Fall Virtual Variety Show.Dec. 13. 7:30 – 8:30. Zoom. CSM’s Barbershop Chorus, “Southern Mix,” under the direction of Paul Douglass, is a choir specializing in traditionalbarberbshop-style music and contemporary popular music. The concert will feature barbershop standards as well as small ensemble singing and some contemporary music.Free.Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/barbershop-concert.html.

Student Honors Fall Recital.Dec. 15. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Zoom. The Student Honors Recital, coordinated by Dr. Antony Zwerdling, features solo and chamber performances by CSM music students. This recital will feature a variety of contemporary popular music and standard classical repertoire for specific instruments.Free.Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/12/student-honors-recital.html.

CSM Closed for Winter Break.Dec.23 – Jan. 2. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses, will be closed Dec. 23 – Jan. 2 for winter break.Access to online services, including registration for credit and non-credit classes, remains available at www.csmd.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...