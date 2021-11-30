Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting an online student and parent/guardian information session for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Seal of Biliteracy is an award given by a school, district or state in recognition of students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation. A student can receive the Seal if he or she can demonstrate full proficiency in language learning as measured by rigorous proficiency assessments across a range of language skills.

Students who are interested in the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program should attend the online information event through Zoom using the meeting ID: 886 1844 3229 and the passcode: 844469.

For more details about this event, contact the student’s world language teacher.

