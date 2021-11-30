Wednesday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers before 1 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

