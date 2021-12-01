The Charles County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that the State of Maryland Board of Public Works has approved $1,791,875 Program Open Space funding towards the land acquisition of Gilligan’s Pier, a 17.54-acre site located along Popes Creek. These funds will be used to create a waterfront park for recreational use and enhance outdoor recreational amenities for our residents. The total cost of the land acquisition is $2,200,000.

“This waterfront property will be a great addition to the Pope’s Creek project where some of the property had been purchased as early as 2014,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “The Board of Commissioners is pleased to be able to secure waterfront access for our residents and continues working to acquire and develop additional open spaces for parks and recreational spaces throughout the county.”

A portion of the acquired land features a beach and pier with 12 boat slips. The County’s acquisition of the site secures permanent public water recreation access for our residents. It connects to the 2.75-mile Popes Creek Rail trail from Route 301 to the waterfront park on the Potomac River. The property is adjacent to 220 acres acquired with grants from Program Open Space and Local and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Program in 2014. The acquisition of this property is consistent with the 2017 Charles County Land, Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan goals.

