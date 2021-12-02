Wylie is a senior, tri-color beagle mix, about 10 years old, and weighing 32 pounds. Wylie is a gentle, friendly, good-natured soul that gets along well with other dogs and cats too. He loves human attention, snuggles, his blankies, and napping. Wylie loves napping and has a special talent for snoring.





He is a sweet older boy that will make a wonderful, laid-back, easy-going companion. Wylie’s vetting is complete. He has been neutered, is micro-chipped, and is up to date with vaccines.

Follow this link to Wylie’s web page where you will find the most current and up to date information about him: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69993

If you are interested in adopting Wylie or another beagle looking for their forever home send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...